GE Vernova's impressive turnaround has stretched the stock's valuation

Record order backlog

The order backlog, at ₹12,700 crore, hit a record high in FY25 and the bill-to-book ratio came in at nearly three times FY25 revenue. Of this, projects worth about ₹9,000 crore are to be executed within 24 months. GE is focusing on product-driven orders instead of turnkey projects, aiding revenue visibility. Management expects a significant increase in orders over the next three to five years with the Central Electricity Authority’s planned capex of ₹9.2 trillion moving from the planning to the ordering stage.