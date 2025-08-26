Gem Aromatics shares listed with a 2.5% premium at 333.10 on the NSE:On BSE it saw a flat listing

Gem Aromatics shares listed with a 2.5% premium at 333.10 on the NSE on Tuesday. Gem Aromatics shares listed with a 2.5% premium at 333.10 on the NSE on Tuesday. The Gem Aromatics share listed flat at ₹325 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Gem Aromatics share price movement Gem Aromatics shares listed with a 2.5% premium on the NSE with only slight premium at 333.10 on the NSE on Tuesday. On the BSE, the Gem Aromatics shares listed flat at ₹325 on Tuesday.

The Gem Aromatics share price, however, did gain post listing. On the NSE, the Gem Aromatics shares gained to highs of ₹344.90, which meant gains of up to 6% during the intraday trades.

The Indian maker of specialty ingredients, such as essential oils, fragrance compounds, and value-added derivatives, staged an initial public offering for subscriptions from Tuesday, August 19, to Thursday, August 21.

By the end of the offer period on August 21, the Gem Aromatics IPO had been subscribed 30.45 times. By August 21, 2025, the public offering had been subscribed to 10.49 times in the retail category, 53.76 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 45.96 times in the NII category.

Gem Aromatics shares list below expectations. Gem Aromatics' IPO Grey Market premium had indicated the llisting of Gem Aromatics shares as ₹353.

Grey market sentiment has strengthened following a high subscription to Gem Aromatics' initial public offering (IPO). The firm's GMP can be attributed to the bullish trend on Dalal Street, as well as its strong subscription status.

The Gem Aromatics IPO, GMP also known as the grey market premium or GMP, stood at +28. Gem Aromatic shares were trading at a premium of ₹28 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The expected listing price for Gem Aromatics shares is ₹353 per share, 8.62% more than the IPO price of ₹325 based on the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current grey market premium.

Hence the listing of Gem Aromatics shares was below the expectations.

The 'grey market premium' reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.