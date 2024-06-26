GEM Enviro Management Listing: Stock makes stellar market debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹142
GEM Enviro Management's shares debuted at ₹142.50 on BSE SME, 90% premium over the issue price. IPO valued at ₹44.93 crore, received solid response with 265 times subscription rate.
GEM Enviro Management made a stellar market debut today, as its shares opened at ₹142.50 each on BSE SME, indicating a premium of 90% over the issue price of ₹75. The price continued to surge post the listing to hit the ₹149 mark, a 99% premium over the issue price.
