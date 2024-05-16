General Election and Market: Weak voter turnout making investors nervous, say experts
Market reacts with unease to lower voter turnout and shifting narratives during Indian elections. Experts foresee ongoing volatility due to rich market valuations.
With the general elections underway, the Indian market has been very volatile in the last one month. The market's reaction is marked by a blend of nervousness and fatigue, intensifying discussions around potential outcomes and their impact on the market amid the absence of a strong narrative.
