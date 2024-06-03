BSE PSU index zooms over 6% to all-time high as exit polls project BJP-led NDA's victory
PSU stocks surged in today's trading session as exit polls project a clear victory for BJP-led NDA, hinting at Modi's potential third term. BSE PSU index hit a new all-time high.
Amidst expectations of sustained robust capital expenditure by the government across pivotal sectors like railways, defence, and power, PSU stocks skyrocketed in today's trading session.
