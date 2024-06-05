Election results shocker! PSUs unlikely to re-rate, FMCG, private banks in focus, says PL; lists top stock picks
BJP faces setbacks in UP, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, impacting reforms. Global election watch includes US FED's stance. Brokerage expects PSU, Capital Goods, Infra's re-rating paused until policy clarity.
The Indian electorate has given a fractured mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after giving BJP an absolute majority in the 2014 and 2019 elections which took markets by surprise resulting in a 6 percent cut in Nifty.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started