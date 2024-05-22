General Elections 2024: BJP not winning 400 seats won't be negative for market, says Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Sec PMS
Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities PMS believes that BJP not winning 400 seats will not be negative for the market at all. A stable and predictable political regime is most important right now. Therefore, irrespective of the outcome, it won't significantly affect the market, he explained.
