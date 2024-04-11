General Elections 2024: Haitong expects to see strong pickup in market post polls; prefers these sectors
Haitong recommends looking at any dips as buying opportunities, as valuations are currently at all-time highs. Its preferred sectors are banks, industrials and auto.
Elections are a significant catalyst for stock markets. The world’s biggest general election will be held from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is widely expected to remain in power.
