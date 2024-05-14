General Elections 2024: How can stock market investors make most out of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls?
General Elections 2024: Since 2014, India has witnessed political stability under the BJP's majority rule, and now amid the national elections, political continuity remains the anticipated trajectory.
As election seasons roll around, investors often seek strategies to capitalise on potential opportunities while mitigating risks. The alteration or continuation of policies following elections has the potential to catalyse the next wave of investment growth in the economy, offering potential benefits to the astute investors.
