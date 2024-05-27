General Elections 2024: How different poll outcome scenarios may impact equity, forex and bond markets
Nomura predicts that uncertainty will linger until 4 June when final election results are revealed, with exit polls on 1 June offering some clarity. Nomura foresees positive market reactions in case of BJP or NDA victories, but a sell-off if I.N.D.I.A wins.
With the elections almost over and the results less than 10 days away, global brokerage house Nomura believes that the uncertainty regarding the poll outcome will continue until 4th June, when it will be announced, although exit polls on 1st June should provide some clarity on the likely results. In the past, exit polls have been directionally correct, but have been more conservative on the magnitude, it noted.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started