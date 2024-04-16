General Elections 2024: How macroeconomic factors like equities, FPIs, inflation this year compare with 2019 polls
India, the world's largest democracy, is gearing up for General Elections this month, with over 96.8 crore eligible voters likely to participate and elect 543 members to the Lok Sabha. A recent report by BoB Economics delves into the macroeconomic factors during the previous election cycle in 2019 and compares them with the current year. The report highlights the months of April and May, the period when the elections are scheduled, as the focal point of analysis.
