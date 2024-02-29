General Elections 2024: Investing before polls can be strategically advantageous, says Franklin Templeton
Assessing the impact of past elections, FT observed that the Indian market has consistently offered positive returns after elections, as seen in 2004 (16.1 percent), 2009 (38.7 percent) and 2014 (14.7 percent), over the one-year period following the election result date.
With India on the brink of a pivotal election and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi vying for a historic third term, investment management company Franklin Templeton (FT) observed that investing before elections can be strategically advantageous.
