General Elections 2024: Kotak Alternate Asset Managers suggests THIS strategy ahead of poll results amid volatility
Kotak notes high market volatility in May amid election anxiety and foreign outflows. It recommends a neutral equity allocation with a focus on defensive sectors.
The Indian market has been exceptionally volatile in the month of May. After falling over 3 percent in the first half, it rebounded a bit and is now down around 0.4 percent this month. The volatility has been attributed to some concerns surrounding the election results as well as the continued foreign investor outflows.
