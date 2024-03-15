General Elections 2024: Market volatility expected around poll results but long-term outlook remains bullish, says study
Analysing four election cycles spanning over 20 years, a study pointed out that during each of these periods, investors have consistently achieved above-average returns, whether preceding or following the announcement of election results.
The stock market has generally responded favorably to election results, though there is the likelihood of some short-term volatility in the months preceding the election. However, given the strong fundamentals, markets will likely continue to remain robust over the long run, observed a study conducted by Value Stocks, a smallcase manager.
