General Elections 2024 next big trigger for markets; can't say interest rates have peaked, says Dikshit Mittal of LIC MF
State elections can create short-term volatility, but the outcome of the General Elections 2024 is a key monitorable, says Dikshit Mittal, fund manager of LIC Mutual Fund.
Dikshit Mittal, fund manager of LIC Mutual Fund believes while state elections can create short-term volatility, the outcome of the General Elections 2024 is a key monitorable. In an interview with Mint, Mittal said while interest rates globally seem to be near peak, there is no clear visibility on the timeline for interest rate cuts to begin at least for the next two quarters. Edited excerpts:
