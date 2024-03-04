General Elections 2024: Phillip Capital believes incremental equity returns can be made on buy-on-dips; check top picks
Phillip Capital anticipates Nifty earnings in FY24/25/26 to grow by 19 percent/18 percent/13 percent; assigning 18.5x-19x PE, its Nifty target is 24,000-25,000 by March-September 2025. A look at its investment strategy and top picks for FY25.
With hopes of the ruling BJP government returning to power, leading to policy continuity and additional reforms in coming years, brokerage house Phillip Capital believes incremental equity returns can be made on buy-on-dips and sector rotation in FY25.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started