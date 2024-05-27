Lok Sabha elections 2024 trading strategy: Poll-driven equity weakness buying opportunity, says UBS
Opinion polls indicate high probability of NDA securing a 3rd term. However, unexpected results could trigger market reactions. Voter turnout uncertainty in key states raises questions on NDA's ability. UBS analyses 4 election scenarios and potential impacts on financial markets.
Based on opinion polls, the market expects the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to secure a third term in office, with a high probability of the BJP maintaining its single-party majority. This anticipated political stability is expected to ensure policy continuity, thereby supporting market sentiment and India's valuation premium.
