General Elections 2024: Private banks or public sector lenders - who will benefit more from Modi's likely win?
Amid recent market movements, public sector bank stocks have surged while private sector banks witnessed some consolidation.
The banking sector has experienced significant volatility in 2024. Year-to-date, the Nifty Bank is down 0.23 percent, though it has rebounded in the last one month, rising 1.2 percent.
