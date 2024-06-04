General Elections 2024 Results: PSU stocks tumble as early trends show mixed results; BSE PSU down 8%
Optimistic exit polls led to a surge in markets, but sentiment soured as actual election results counting showed mixed trends. Nifty 50 and Sensex plunged. PSU stocks bore the brunt of the market turmoil, with the S&P BSE PSU index plunging nearly 8% in today's trade.
Following a strong surge in the preceding session, driven by optimistic exit polls forecasting a clear victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, market sentiment soured as the actual election results revealed a mixed trend on Tuesday morning.
