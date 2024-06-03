General Elections 2024 Results Tomorrow: Will FPI trend shift in June? Experts weigh in as exit polls predict NDA win
FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹25,586 crore in May amid high volatility attributed to uncertainty around Lok Sabha election results, rise in US bond yields, and other global factors. However, they maintained status as net buyers in the Indian debt market with inflows of ₹8,761 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to be net sellers in the Indian market throughout May, marking a trend that began with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). Various factors contributed to this, including volatility stemming from the Lok Sabha elections, a hawkish stance adopted by global central banks, strong performance in Chinese markets, and other global cues. These factors collectively dampened the sentiment of foreign investors towards the Indian market.
