General Elections 2024 Stock Picks: IRCTC, SBI among top 10 picks for this season; to offer 10-20% potential upside
General Elections 2024 Stock Picks: In the current market scenario, Shriram Way2Wealth has released its top 10 stock picks and sees a potential upside of 10-20 per cent in the medium-to-long term.
General Elections 2024 Stock Picks: Lok Sabha elections act as one of the key triggers which significantly impacts the market volatility based on corporate announcements, sentiment changes and results of pre-poll surveys. This year’s general election has gained heightened prominence due to India's importance in geopolitics, position in emerging markets, and a contest for PM Modi to form government for the third consecutive term.
