General Elections 2024: Traders turn to illegal betting for cues, says report
India's stock market traders are turning to illegal election betting platforms for insights on the general election outcome. Shadow betting markets predict a reduced majority for the ruling BJP.
Traders in India's stock market are turning to illegal election betting platforms for clues to combat the uncertainty regarding the outcome of the ongoing general elections, reported news agency Reuters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started