General Elections 2024: Will Nifty50 extend gains for 4th straight month in May? What strategy should investors use?
While most experts expect the positive sentiment to continue in May with hopes of the Indian bourses hitting new highs, however, some experts also see some correction in the near term as elections are likely to bring some volatility in the markets.
With the general elections 2024 ongoing and the hopes of the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaining office for the third term, Indian markets are likely to extend gains, giving positive returns for the fourth straight month in May. Moreover, improved macro data, continued domestic investor inflows, decent March quarter earnings and overall positive global trends will also aid investor sentiment this month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started