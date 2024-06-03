Exit Polls 2024: Modi-led NDA poised for third term with 350-370 seats; what should investors do next?
Exit polls suggest that the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 350-370 seats, aligning with pre-poll surveys. Investors are optimistic about economic stability under Modi, and market experts suggest focusing on Infrastructure, BFSI, and Capital Goods sectors.
The Indian stock market soared on Monday as investors celebrated exit polls predicting a resounding victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for a third consecutive term with a comfortable majority.
