General industries stocks to trade on 2 June as recommended by expert Raja Venkatraman
Raja Venkatraman 7 min read 02 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
From premiumisation to supply chain agility, General Industrials stocks like Elgi Equipments and Shaily Plastics are poised for near-term gains, says technical expert Raja Venkatraman.
The reimposition of Trump-era tariffs has reignited global trade uncertainty, posing fresh challenges for the general industrials sector—home to firms that manufacture and assemble advanced machinery, digital systems, and automated equipment. Initially hit by disrupted supply chains and rising input costs, these companies have been quick to adapt.
