ELGI EQUIPMENTS

Elgi Equipments Ltd, a leading manufacturer of air compressors and related equipment, is realigning its operations to adapt to shifts in the General Industrials sector. As consolidation through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships gains momentum among peers, Elgi is focused on scaling up operations and boosting efficiency. This strategy aims not only to strengthen its domestic foothold but also to expand its international presence. Additionally, the company is diversifying its portfolio to cater to premium segments alongside its traditional customer base, enhancing brand value and pricing power.