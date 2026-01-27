General Motors shares climb over 9% on strong Q4 profit, higher 2026 outlook

Shares of General Motors Co. climbed on Tuesday following the American carmaker’s report of robust fourth-quarter profits for 2025 and a projection of increased income for 2026.

The Detroit-based company anticipates earnings to bounce back this year primarily due to a vigorous market for trucks and SUVs across North America. The top US manufacturer by volume spent the previous year managing rapidly changing US duties and logistics bottlenecks, which drove up expenses and reduced its fundamental earnings.

Market Reaction At 12:01 p.m. EST, General Motors stock rose 9.19%, or $7.30, at $86.73. On Monday, the stock closed at $79.43.

Earnings & Forecast

GM announced an improved fourth quarter operating profit that exceeded market projections. Its adjusted earnings before taxes jumped roughly 13% to $2.84 billion for the period ending December 31, 2025, as compared to approximately $2.51 billion in the prior year. Earnings per share reached $2.51, comfortably beating the $2.21 forecast by analysts.

The firm projects an annual adjusted operating income between $13 billion and $15 billion for 2026. This positive guidance arrives despite an anticipated blow from rising raw material costs and limited semiconductor availability. GM noted these elements, alongside currency fluctuations, would reduce its earnings by $1 billion to $1.5 billion this year. GM's net income for the fourth quarter was hampered by a $6 billion write-down linked to its electric-vehicle scale-back following Trump administration initiatives and slowing interest, leading to a $3.3 billion deficit for the October-to-December window.

Its total quarterly sales dropped 5.1% to roughly $45.3 billion year-over-year.

GM CEO Mary Barra stated the firm's duty-reduction strategies helped lower its financial risk "below our initial expectations." During 2025, GM neutralized over 40% of its total tariff expenses by relocating manufacturing and trimming costs elsewhere, according to company.

It anticipates tariff-related costs of $3 billion to $4 billion this year, which it again plans to partially mitigate through operational shifts.

GM’s Profitable Models GM recorded high volume for its most profitable models during the quarter: large trucks, such as the Chevrolet Silverado, and massive SUVs, like the Cadillac Escalade.

In 2025, GM observed average sales prices near $52,000, with discount spending remaining under the sector mean. It expects North American pricing to remain flat or rise 0.5% in 2026.

For 2026, the prospects for GM's high-margin vehicles have brightened following a recent repeal of national climate mandates.