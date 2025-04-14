Gensol Engineering declares stock split in 1:10 ratio. Details here

Stock Split 2025: Gensol Engineering will remain in focus on Tuesday as it has declared stock split in the 1:10 ratio.

Gensol Engineering over the weekend has declared stock split. As per the intimation to the exchanges on 12 April 2025 , Saturday, Gensol Engineering intimating on the revamped Proceeding of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, said that the Chairman declared that the Resolutions is proposed to be passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Gensol Engineering Stock Split resolution details The resolution at the Extraordinary General meeting pertain to the Sub-division of equity shares from the face value of ₹ 10/- per share to ₹ 1/- per share.

Among other resolutions to be proposed is the issue of securities on a preferential basis to members of the promoter group category of the company

While the first proposal for stock split is ordinary , the second proposal is a special proposal.

However commenting on the approval status for the resolutions, Gensol Engineering in its release also said that the result is awaited from the Scrutinizer.

Gensol Engineering share price movement Gensol Engineering share price has seen sharp beating in the recent past and has remained in focus on multiple rating downgrades. Gensol Engineering share price that was trading at close to ₹740 levels at start of February, has now seen sharp correction. Gensol Engineering share price is now trading at ₹133 levels. The Gensol Engineering share price closed at ₹133.20 on the BSE on Friday hitting the 5% lower circuit. On The National Stock Exchange the Gensol Engineering Share price also had lower circuit and closed at ₹132.66 on Friday.

Gensol Engineering -other developments Among other developments a ground-mounted solar power plant in Panchet, Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, was recently ceremoniously put into service by Gensol Engineering Limited, one of the companies involved in India's renewable energy industry.

Given the site's geological constraints, the plant, which was built under a 40 crore EPC contract, offers Gensol a comprehensive edge in designing intricate solar arrays.