Mint Market

Gensol Engineering declares stock split in 1:10 ratio. Details here

  • Stock Split 2025: Gensol Engineering will remain in focus on Tuesday as it has declared stock split in the 1:10 ratio. Details here

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated14 Apr 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock Split 2025: Gensol Engineering stock declares stock split(Pixabay)

Stock Split 2025: Gensol Engineering will remain in focus on Tuesday as it has declared stock split in the 1:10 ratio.

Advertisement

Gensol Engineering over the weekend has declared stock split. As per the intimation to the exchanges on 12 April 2025 , Saturday, Gensol Engineering intimating on the revamped Proceeding of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, said that the Chairman declared that the Resolutions is proposed to be passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Also Read | Cipla, Sun Pharma, Ipca Labs, JB Pharma drive pharma market growth in March’2025

Gensol Engineering Stock Split resolution details

The resolution at the Extraordinary General meeting pertain to the Sub-division of equity shares from the face value of 10/- per share to 1/- per share.

Among other resolutions to be proposed is the issue of securities on a preferential basis to members of the promoter group category of the company

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to Ola Electric: Key reasons why HSBC cut target prices

While the first proposal for stock split is ordinary , the second proposal is a special proposal.

However commenting on the approval status for the resolutions, Gensol Engineering in its release also said that the result is awaited from the Scrutinizer.

Gensol Engineering share price movement

Gensol Engineering share price has seen sharp beating in the recent past and has remained in focus on multiple rating downgrades. Gensol Engineering share price that was trading at close to 740 levels at start of February, has now seen sharp correction. Gensol Engineering share price is now trading at 133 levels. The Gensol Engineering share price closed at 133.20 on the BSE on Friday hitting the 5% lower circuit. On The National Stock Exchange the Gensol Engineering Share price also had lower circuit and closed at 132.66 on Friday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India among top 5 large-cap dividend yield stocks

Gensol Engineering -other developments

Among other developments a ground-mounted solar power plant in Panchet, Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, was recently ceremoniously put into service by Gensol Engineering Limited, one of the companies involved in India's renewable energy industry.

Given the site's geological constraints, the plant, which was built under a 40 crore EPC contract, offers Gensol a comprehensive edge in designing intricate solar arrays.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGensol Engineering declares stock split in 1:10 ratio. Details here
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App