Gensol Engineering Independent director’s resignation citing debt reason, adds to pressure on share prices

Stock Market Today: The Gensol Engineering share price that has been hitting lower circuit regularly. It has remained under pressure amidst news flow regarding resignation of promoters and Directors as Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi.

Gensol Engineering while faces turbulence as independent director Arun Menon resigned, citing high debt levels and concerns over the company's financial sustainability. The news also impacts share prices, l intensifying investor anxieties.

Gensol Engineering Independent Director Resigns Gensol Engineering announced on Wednesday post market ours that Arun Menon has tendered his resignation as the Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect from April 15, 2025. Consequently, He shall also cease to be a Member of the various Committee of the Company.

Arun Menon in his letter has cited higher debt position as the reason for the resignation.

Arun Menon in his letter said that " there was growing concern on the leveraging of Gensol Engineering balance sheet to fund the capex of other business's. and the sustainability of servicing such high debt costs by Gensol Engineering".

Menon added that since he felt that he was adding limited value to the Company, he had expressed last year to put in his resignation , but was told to hold on till the IPO of Matrix is successfully concluded.

Menon added that his present employment, where the parent is a PE firm, also restricts him from taking up Independent Directors role in companies.

Referring to the aforesaid reasons, Menon said that he would like to tender my resignation from his role as Independent Director in Gensol Engineering with immediate effect.

Gensol Engineering share price movement Gensol Engineering's share price opened at ₹117.50 on Thursday, 5% lower than the previous day's closing price of ₹123.65 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share price of Gensol Engineering was trading at ₹116.54, also down by 5% over the previous day's closing price of ₹122.68.

