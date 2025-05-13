Gensol Engineering share price hits another 5% lower circuit after THIS update. Do you own?

Gensol Engineering share price hit 5 per cent lower circuit in Tuesday's trading session after Managing Director Anmol Singh Jaggi and Whole-time Director Puneet Singh Jaggi resigned on Monday.

Advertisement

At 10:15 am, Gensol Engineering stock was trading at ₹51.25 apiece on May 13, against previous close at ₹53.95.

Both the resignations came after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) interim order, effective from May 12.

“I am hereby resigning from the post of Managing Director of Gensol Engineering Limited with effect from the close of business hours on May 12, 2025. Further, I declare that I am resigning due to the direction given under Sebi Interim Order dated April 15, 2025,” Anmol Singh Jaggi wrote in his resignation letter addressed to the board.

Details on Gensol row Last month, Sebi prohibited the Jaggi brothers from participating in the securities market indefinitely. The regulatory body accused them of diverting loan funds from Gensol Engineering for personal purposes, highlighting significant issues related to corporate governance and financial wrongdoing.

Advertisement

The brothers are recognized as the founders of two notable enterprises—Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility—both dedicated to clean energy and electric transportation.

SEBI’s interim order alleges that Gensol engaged in fraudulent activities and misused funds. A central claim involves the misappropriation of a ₹978 crore term loan granted jointly by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

The loan was meant for purchasing 6,400 electric vehicles to be leased to BluSmart Mobility, a company affiliated with Gensol. However, reports indicate that only 4,700 vehicles were bought for ₹567 crore, leaving ₹262 crore unaccounted for.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.