Gensol Engineering share price jumps 20% in four days. Experts give ‘portfolio stock’ tag predicting 15% more upside
Gensol Engineering share price has been hitting upper circuit since Monday this week
Stock market today: After bottoming out at ₹760 apiece level, Gensol Engineering share price has been in uptrend for the last four straight sessions. After touching the upper circuit on the first three trade sessions of this week, Gensol Engineering share price today once again opened upside at ₹904 per share and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹925.25 apiece on NSE, locking in 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of stock market's opening bell. However, the engineering stock retraced from its intraday low after the profit-booking trigger. According to stock market experts, Gensol Engineering Ltd is expected to give strong Q4 numbers as the company has been receiving a series of orders for its solar energy business. The company has a presence in the EV charging solution business as well and the company is mulling to launch a three-wheeler EV vehicle in Delhi-NCR. So, the market is highly bullish on Gensol Engineering shares. Experts went on to add that Gensol Engineering share price has bounced back after making its bottom at around ₹750 to ₹760 level and has been touching the upper circuit for the last four straight sessions. They advised Gensol Engineering shareholders to hold the scrip as it may go up to ₹1,020 per share level in a short-term time horizon.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started