Stock Market Today: Shares of Gensol Engineering, a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, rose 2% from today’s intraday low to reach ₹579.45 apiece.

The uptick in shares followed the company’s regulatory filing today, in which it announced the signing of a non-binding term sheet for a ₹350 crore strategic transaction involving the sale of its U.S. subsidiary, Scorpius Trackers Inc., to a major renewable energy solutions provider in the U.S. The deal includes the transfer of exclusive global intellectual property (IP) rights (except for India) related to Scorpius Trackers' advanced solar tracking technology.

This transaction aligns with Gensol’s strategy to monetize high-value assets, unlock capital from its subsidiaries, and reinvest in core growth areas, thereby strengthening its financial position. According to the company, the deal will be executed in two tranches, with full closure expected by March 2026, subject to due diligence, customary/statutory approvals, and closing conditions.

"The proceeds from this transaction will be strategically redeployed to expand Scorpius Trackers’ operations in India, fuel solar EPC business growth, and support Gensol’s broader clean energy initiatives. This reinvestment aligns with the company’s long-term vision to enhance cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet, ensuring sustained value creation for shareholders," the company said in today's regulatory filing.

Anmol Jaggi, Chairman & Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Limited. "This deal is a testament to the inherent value within Gensol’s subsidiaries and the strength of our innovation-driven approach. The monetization of Scorpius Trackers' US business enables us to reinvest in high-growth opportunities in India while strengthening our financial position. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance shareholder value and accelerate our leadership in renewable energy.”

Recent developments The company has been buzzing on Dalal Street in recent months on the back of steady order wins. On January 05, it secured an EPC contract from a renowned public sector undertaking for the development of a 275 MW solar PV project at RE Solar Park, Khavda Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The order value of this project is ₹1,061.97 crore.

In late December, it secured a significant EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL). This contract entails the development of a 225 MW-AC (equivalent to 276 MW-DC) grid-connected solar PV project at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda, located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The total bid value for this project, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for a duration of three years, amounts to approximately ₹897.47 crore, inclusive of taxes and duties.

Meanwhile, in September, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for developing India's first bio-hydrogen project for a leading power generation company. It will undertake the project in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables.