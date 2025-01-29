Gensol Engineering shares jump 8% after losing for six straight sessions

Stock Market Today: Gensol Engineering Ltd share price gained more than 8% during the intraday trades on Wednesday after losing for six straight sessions

Gensol Engineering Ltd share price movement Gensol Engineering Ltd share price opened at ₹650.05 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous closing price of ₹638.95. The Gensol Engineering share price thereafter gained to highs of ₹690., which translated into gains of 9%

Gensol Engineering share price oscillated between highs of ₹697 to intraday lows of ₹646 . Gensol Engineering share price has been on a regular declining trend and had corrected substantially from 1 year or 52-week highs of ₹1,377.10 in February last year to 1 year or 52 week low of ₹634.45 on 28 January 2025. The stock had ended lower for eight consecutive sessions before it rebounded on Wednesday

Gensol Engineering order details Gensol Engineering share price gained on Wednesday post its announcement that Gensol EV received 30,000 Pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

As per the release Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (GEVPL), a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Limited, made an electrifying impact at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the grand unveiling of its micro urban mobility compact electric vehicle, ‘EZIO’ and a last-mile delivery and cargo electric vehicle ‘EZIBOT’. The company announced 30,000 pre-orders received for EZIO and EZIBOT from existing fleet operators, highlighting the strong market demand and trust in its innovative mobility solutions.

The launch of the two pathbreaking vehicles cater to specific urban requirements and underscores Gensol EV's commitment to developing world-class products in India, ready for global adoption and scale.