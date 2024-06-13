Gensol Engineering stock hits 5% upper circuit after company secures ₹1340 crore battery energy storage project
Shares of Gensol Engineering surged by 5% as the company won a bid for a 250 MW/500 MWh BESS project from GUVNL. This project aims to enhance renewable energy availability in Gujarat and could potentially generate revenue of ₹2,680 crore over 12 years.
Shares of Gensol Engineering, the flagship company within the Gensol group, were locked in a 5% upper circuit limit in today's early morning trade, touching ₹1068 apiece after the company emerged as a successful bidder for the 250 MW/500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project worth ₹1340 from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).
