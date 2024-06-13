Shares of Gensol Engineering surged by 5% as the company won a bid for a 250 MW/500 MWh BESS project from GUVNL. This project aims to enhance renewable energy availability in Gujarat and could potentially generate revenue of ₹ 2,680 crore over 12 years.

Shares of Gensol Engineering, the flagship company within the Gensol group, were locked in a 5% upper circuit limit in today's early morning trade, touching ₹1068 apiece after the company emerged as a successful bidder for the 250 MW/500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project worth ₹1340 from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

The company highlighted that this project would supply electricity on an “on-demand" basis to Gujarat State's DISCOMs during peak and off-peak hours, thereby extending renewable energy availability beyond solar hours, fulfilling Energy Storage Purchase Obligations, and enhancing grid resilience.

According to the company, the project will deliver 250 MW/500 MWh of energy for two charge/discharge cycles per day. There is a greenshoe option of awarding a second tranche of 250 MW/500 MWh at the discretion of GUVNL under the same terms and conditions; in the event of the exercise of the greenshoe option, the project could reach 500 MW/1000 MWh, potentially generating a total revenue of approximately ₹2680 crore over the 12-year Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) tenure.

Being one of the first major projects of standalone BESS in the country, the potential for BESS is set to experience substantial growth, fueled by robust policy backing from the government. Securing the project is a testimony to Gensol’s EPC capabilities and efforts towards integration into the value chain, particularly in Advanced Chemistry Cell-based Energy Storage Systems, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Limited, said, “It’s a proud moment for Gensol. This landmark for the GUVNL BESS project not only highlights Gensol's expertise and reliability in the renewable energy sector but also sets a clear direction for our future endeavors. It aligns with Gensol's commitment to supporting India's energy transition goals through innovative and sustainable solutions.

"The BESS market in India is poised for exponential growth, and Gensol is at the forefront, ready to lead this transformation. Securing this project enables us to make a significant impact on the Indian energy market while solidifying our position as a leading industry player in the renewable energy landscape, propelling the future of BESS in India," Anmol Singh added.

Gensol Engineering is one of India's premier solar engineering, procurement, and construction businesses. Gensol, which specialises in solar park and rooftop installations, has completed projects totalling more than 770 MW. The firm is also India's largest solar O&M provider.

According to a recent report from brokerage Arihant Capital, Gensol Engineering appears to be in a stronger position among its listed peers. The brokerage pointed out that the stock is trading at a discount to its listed peers due to its unique business strategy and the bright future of India's solar sector.

It said that Gensol has outperformed its competitors on nearly all critical metrics. It is the cheapest stock available with solar EPC in terms of both P/E and P/B. It has a solid EBITDA/income ratio of 26.2%, which is higher than most peers, the brokerage underscored.

