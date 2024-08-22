Gensol Engineering: This multibagger stock is down about 31% from its all-time high levels; What should investors do?

  • Multibagger stock: Gensol Engineering share price has dropped over 31% from its record high level, despite a 61.32% increase over the past year. The stock is hovering around a key support level of 910, with significant resistance in the 980-1,000 range.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger stock: Gensol Engineering share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>953.95 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>958.45, and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>938 apiece.
Multibagger stock: Gensol Engineering share price today opened at ₹953.95 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹958.45, and an intraday low of ₹938 apiece.

Multibagger stock: Gensol Engineering share price has slumped over 31% from its all-time high level of 1,377.10 apiece recorded on February 20, 2024. According to trendlyne data, Gensol Engineering share price saw a 61.32% increase in its share price over the past year, lagging behind its sector by 8.7%. Gensol Engineering share price today opened at 953.95 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 958.45, and an intraday low of 938 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Gensol Engineering share price has underperformed relative to the broader market, as the midcap index trades at new highs while this stock remains near its 200-SMA. Currently, prices are hovering around a key support level of 910, and a break below this could lead to further selling pressure in the near term. On the upside, there is significant resistance in the 980–1,000 range, and only a move beyond this level could trigger positive momentum for the stock.

Also Read | Gensol Engineering share: Experts see 20% upside after this near-term breakout

The stock's growth over the past three years stands at an impressive 4437.4%. Gensol Engineering's shares made their debut on the BSE SME on October 15, 2019. The offering price band was set in the range from 81 to 83 per share, and the minimum lot size was 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 132,800 for retail investors. Upon listing, the stock was priced at 85.4 per share.

Gensol Engineering is a major participant in the renewable energy industry since it specialises in offering solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services as well as electric mobility solutions.

Order Book Update

The company has garnered consistent attention for securing consecutive orders. Recently, the prominent player in the renewable energy industry, specialising in solar EPC as well as electric mobility solutions, has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) for the implementation of a 16 MWp turnkey EPC rooftop solar project valued at Rs. 40 Crore in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector from a leading textile company. Gensol, which has previously worked with the company, will be responsible for the installation in Madhya Pradesh and is expected to complete the project within six months.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) awarded the business the second tranche in June as part of the greenshoe option allocation of 250 MW/500 MWh for the standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project, increasing the project's total capacity to 500 MW / 1000 MWh. It is anticipated that the project, which consists of the first and second tranches, will generate a total income of 2,685 crore throughout the course of the 12-year Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA).

Revenues for the firm increased to 275 crore from 147 crore in the same period last year.

 

Also Read | Gensol Engineering stock hits 5% upper circuit on ₹1340 crore order win

Q1 Results

For the quarter ended June 2024, Gensol Engineering reported a more than two-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of 32.5 crore, driven by greater revenues.

According to a business exchange filing, during the April–June quarter of the previous fiscal year, 2023–24, it declared a PAT of 12.3 crore.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, the company's managing director and chairman, stated that the first quarter of FY25 saw extraordinary performance. In order to increase their total profitability, Gensol is growing its footprint in both existing and emerging market sectors, such as solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electric vehicle leasing. These industries are all expected to see rapid expansion in the near future.

 

Also Read | IREDA share price rises 7% on fundraise move. More upside possible?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹500 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
$2.2 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,600 km

3 of 7Read Full Story
99.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹933 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹233 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGensol Engineering: This multibagger stock is down about 31% from its all-time high levels; What should investors do?

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

206.15
01:01 PM | 22 AUG 2024
2.35 (1.15%)

Bharti Airtel

1,488.10
01:01 PM | 22 AUG 2024
23.9 (1.63%)

Tata Steel

153.85
01:01 PM | 22 AUG 2024
1.95 (1.28%)

Bharat Electronics

305.60
01:01 PM | 22 AUG 2024
0.2 (0.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,042.20
12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
90.25 (9.48%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

583.60
12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
35.45 (6.47%)

Elgi Equipments

673.65
12:56 PM | 22 AUG 2024
40.25 (6.35%)

Archean Chemical Industries

811.20
12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
48.25 (6.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue