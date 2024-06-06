Gensol Engineering top pick among renewable energy stocks on attractive valuations
Renewable energy stocks in India are gaining traction due to government support and investments. Few publicly traded firms offer opportunities in the transition to green technology. Companies like Waaree Renewable Technologies and KPI Green Energy have seen significant stock price increases.
Renewable energy stocks have been popular among investors as a result of increased government backing and substantial investments in India's renewable energy sector. The government aims to reduce carbon emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
