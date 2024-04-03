Gensol Engineering upper circuit: Gensol Engineering share price surges 5% on highest-ever revenue growth in FY24
Gensol Engineering share price was locked at 5% upper circuit on Wednesday's session following the announcement by the company that it had achieved its highest-ever operational revenue of over Rs. 960 crore—a 141% YoY growth in the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024. Gensol Engineering share price today opened at ₹941.95 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹948.95 and an intraday low of ₹932.
