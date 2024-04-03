Gensol Engineering share price was locked at 5% upper circuit on Wednesday's session following the announcement by the company that it had achieved its highest-ever operational revenue of over Rs. 960 crore—a 141% YoY growth in the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024. Gensol Engineering share price today opened at ₹941.95 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹948.95 and an intraday low of ₹932.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One Gensol Engineering share price has hit the 5% upper circuit in today's session. Overall, the counter has the tendency to move in circuits; the volume is comparatively low, and one should avoid such illiquid counters.

The company in its exchange filing said that this outstanding accomplishment translates into an exceptional growth rate of 141% when compared to the prior fiscal year. The corresponding figure for the previous year was at ₹398 crores. Gensol's outstanding performance highlights its leadership position in the sector and demonstrates its capacity to seize new opportunities and provide value to its stakeholders.

Gensol Engineering specialises in electric mobility solutions and solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

With the announcement that its subsidiary Scorpius Trackers had achieved a noteworthy milestone of 1000 MW+ in contracted orders across India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Uganda, the company began the new fiscal year on a positive note. and set its position as a major player in the global solar tracking industry.

In the quarter that concluded in December 2023, Gensol Engineering posted a consolidated net profit of ₹12.31 crore, marking their comeback to profitability. In the October–December quarter of the previous fiscal year, 2022–2023—it had a net loss of ₹1.90 crore. The business's total income for the quarter increased to ₹227.12 crore from ₹52.22 crore during the same time last year.

Gensol Engineering share price rose 156.08% and outperformed its sector by 72.54% in the past year, as per trendlyne data.

