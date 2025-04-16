Gensol Engineering: Will SEBI order be enough as promoters trim stake by 50% during Q4?

Gensol Engineering's shares have plummeted nearly 80% in 1.5 months due to allegations of mismanagement and fund misappropriation. SEBI's recent order revealed significant financial misconduct and a sharp decline in promoter holdings, posing risks to retail investors.

Saloni Goel
Updated16 Apr 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Gensol Engineering: Allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and credit rating downgrades has driven the shares of Gensol Engineering almost 80% down in a span of 1.5 months, with the stock trapped in the lower circuit on most trading days in March and April.

The latest order by the stock market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), against the company's promoters has brought wide-ranging financial misappropriations to light.

To protect the interest of retail investors, SEBI halted the proposed 1:10 stock split by the company and highlighted a sharp fall in the promoter holding, with the risk of further reduction, which it said could trap "gullible investors".

"The promoter holding in the company has already come down substantially, and there is a risk of the promoters further offloading the shares on gullible investors," it said.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGensol Engineering: Will SEBI order be enough as promoters trim stake by 50% during Q4?
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.