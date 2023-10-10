Genus Power Infra share price locked in 5% upper circuit on ₹3,115 crore order win
Genus Power Infrastructure secures ₹3,115 crore order for smart prepaid meters, share price locked in 5% upper circuit
Genus Power Infrastructure share price was locked in 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's trading session after the company bagged order worth ₹3,115.01 crore for smart prepaid meters. Genus Power share price opened at ₹273.80 apiece on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started