Genus Power share price locked in 5% upper circuit; here's why2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Genus Power shares surge 5% on winning an order worth ₹2,247.37 crore for the supply of smart meters.
Genus Power stock news: Genus Power shares were locked in 5% upper circuit on Friday's session after the company's arm bagged order worth ₹2,247.37 crore for the supply of smart meters. Genus Power share price opened at ₹271.60 apiece on BSE.
