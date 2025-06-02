Genus Power shares soar 9% on robust Q4 results; PAT quadruples, margins expand sharply

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures registered a sharp uptick of nearly 9 percent in Monday's trade after the company reported a stellar set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). Strong growth in revenue and profitability, backed by accelerated smart meter project execution, buoyed investor sentiment.

The company reported that its profit after tax (PAT) jumped more than four-fold to ₹129.3 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹31.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The massive surge in earnings was driven by enhanced operational efficiencies and sustained demand for smart metering solutions.

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹936.8 crore, marking a growth of 123 percent over ₹420.1 crore reported in Q4FY24. The sharp increase in revenue was attributed to accelerated execution across ongoing smart metering projects.

On the operational front, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) came in at ₹208.5 crore, a significant rise of 276 percent compared to ₹55.5 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin improved sharply by 905 basis points year-on-year to 22.3 percent in Q4FY25, highlighting the company's ability to leverage economies of scale and exercise disciplined cost management.

Commenting on the performance, Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director at Genus Power, said:

“FY25 has been a breakthrough year, marked by outstanding growth, strong execution and significant margin expansion. Our business continues to benefit from the accelerated rollout of smart metering projects under RDSS, the robustness of our integrated operations, and the trust placed in us by utilities across the country.”

Stock Price Trend Following the results, Genus Power’s stock climbed as much as 8.8 percent to an intraday high of ₹430.05. The stock is now just 11 percent shy of its 52-week high of ₹485.85, touched in December 2024. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹237.30 in March 2025, underscoring the strong rebound since then.

Over the past one year, the stock has gained 26 percent. Notably, it has witnessed a robust 39 percent rally in May alone, following an 8.4 percent gain in April and a 2.4 percent rise in March. This comes after a period of weakness, where the stock declined for three consecutive months — down 21.5 percent in February, 15 percent in January, and 13 percent in December.