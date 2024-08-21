Genus Power stock hits 5% upper circuit after arm bag orders worth ₹3608 crore

This marks the second major order win for the company in less than a week. On August 19, the subsidiary secured orders worth 2,925 crore for similar AMISP roles, including the design of AMI and the supply, installation, and commissioning of around 3.8 million smart prepaid meters.

A Ksheerasagar
Published21 Aug 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Trade Now
Genus Power stocks hit 5% upper circuit after arm bag orders worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3608 crore.
Genus Power stocks hit 5% upper circuit after arm bag orders worth ₹3608 crore.(Pixabay)

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures, one of the largest players in India’s electricity metering solutions industry, were locked in at a 5% upper circuit limit in today's early morning trade, reaching a new all-time high of 428 apiece after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary secured significant orders.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said that its subsidiary has received three Letter of Awards (LOA) worth a total of 3,608.52 crore (net of taxes) for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs), including the design of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation, and commissioning with an FMS of about 4.26 million Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters, and corresponding energy accounting on a DBFOOT basis.

Also Read | Hi-Tech Pipes stock extends bull run for 9th straight day, up 5.5%

With the latest order win, the company's total order book has jumped to 28,000 crore, which provides clear revenue visibility.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures said, "Our company has successfully secured three new orders worth 3,608.52 crore (net of taxes). This ongoing success highlights the trust our clients place in our expertise and the exceptional quality of our offerings. With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about 28,000 crore (net of taxes)."

"These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the company's robust future growth. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction," Jitendra Kumar added.

Also Read | LMEL: This small-cap stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹85 lakh in just 4 years

This marks the second major order win for the company in less than a week. On August 19, the subsidiary secured orders worth 2,925 crore for similar AMISP roles, including the design of AMI and the supply, installation, and commissioning of around 3.8 million smart prepaid meters, according to a press release.

Earnings

Genus Power Infrastructures delivered a strong performance in the June quarter, with revenue rising to 414.2 crore, a 59% increase compared to 261.1 crore in Q1 FY24. This growth was largely driven by robust order execution in the smart metering segment.

However, the company experienced a slight sequential dip in revenue due to typical seasonal variations and operational delays caused by the general elections.

Also Read | Indian market offers very little value across sectors and stocks, says Kotak Institutional

EBITDA for the quarter stood at 63.2 crore, a significant 121% increase from 28.6 crore in Q1 FY24, with the EBITDA margin improving by 431 basis points year-over-year to 15.3%. The company expects to maintain these margins moving forward, supported by efforts to optimize operational efficiencies and manage costs effectively.

Despite the rise in employee and other expenses due to ongoing expansion and system improvements, the company saw a 120% increase in profit after tax, reaching 42.4 crore compared to 19.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
39%

1 of 7Read Full Story
32

2 of 7Read Full Story
$20 M

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹211

4 of 7Read Full Story
10%

5 of 7Read Full Story
14.5%

6 of 7Read Full Story
7.64%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 10:04 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGenus Power stock hits 5% upper circuit after arm bag orders worth ₹3608 crore

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

138.60
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
3.25 (2.4%)

Tata Steel

153.05
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
-0.95 (-0.62%)

Bandhan Bank

202.00
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
4.95 (2.51%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

351.75
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
2.2 (0.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PNB Housing Finance

871.25
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
60.7 (7.49%)

Just Dial

1,354.15
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
87.65 (6.92%)

ADANI WILMAR

381.15
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
23.45 (6.56%)

Capri Global Capital

219.50
10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
13.1 (6.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.001,571.00
    Chennai
    74,031.001,216.00
    Delhi
    73,312.00-143.00
    Kolkata
    73,672.00502.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue