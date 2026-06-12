Genxai Analytics share price makes weak debut; lists at ₹92.80 on NSE SME, down 20% from IPO price

Genxai Analytics IPO Listing: Genxai Analytics share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, 12 June, as it got listed at ₹92.80 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 20% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹116.

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The listing underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Genxai Analytics IPO GMP stood at ₹1 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of ₹117 — a premium of just 0.86% to offer price.

Genxai Analytics IPO Subscription Status The SME IPO was subscribed 16.99 times in 3 days of bidding.

The Retail Individual Investors segment was booked 12.59 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 30.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 17.58 times subscription.

Genxai Analytics IPO Details Genxai Analytics IPO was open for subscription between June 5 and June 9, while the basis of allotment for the public issue was finalised on June 10. The SME IPO was a book-built issue aggregating to ₹54.84 crore and comprised entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore equity shares.

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The company fixed the final issue price at ₹116 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement was ₹2,78,400 for two lots, or 2,400 shares, based on the upper end of the price band. The IPO also reserved up to 1,80,000 shares for eligible employees, who were offered a discount of ₹10 per share to the issue price.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for multiple business objectives. An estimated ₹7.20 crore has been earmarked for meeting working capital requirements, while ₹3 crore will be used towards repayment and/or prepayment of outstanding borrowings. The largest portion of the proceeds, amounting to ₹28.37 crore, is proposed to be deployed towards capital expenditure for the development of new products. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

Ahead of the public issue, Genxai Analytics raised ₹14.99 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor bidding process took place on June 4, 2026.

Incorporated in 2007, Genxai Analytics is a technology-focused company engaged in providing enterprise performance management and analytics solutions. The company develops tools that help organisations streamline workflows, enhance system performance and improve operational efficiency across business functions.

Its product portfolio includes AI-enabled workflow and analytics platforms equipped with features such as AI-driven recommendations and content generation capabilities. These solutions integrate with existing IT infrastructure, enabling businesses to automate processes and support data-driven decision-making.

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The company’s service offerings span enterprise planning, data engineering, analytics, application development and Generative AI solutions. Through these capabilities, Genxai Analytics aims to help enterprises adapt to the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms and AI-powered decision systems, which are becoming critical components of modern business operations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.