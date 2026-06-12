Subscribe

Genxai Analytics share price makes weak debut; lists at ₹92.80 on NSE SME, down 20% from IPO price

Genxai Analytics shares debuted at 92.80 on the NSE SME, a 20% drop from its IPO price of 116, underperforming market expectations. The IPO was subscribed 16.99 times overall, with strong demand from NII and QIB segments.

Pranati Deva
Published12 Jun 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Genxai Analytics IPO
Genxai Analytics IPO
AI Quick Read

Genxai Analytics IPO Listing: Genxai Analytics share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, 12 June, as it got listed at 92.80 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 20% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 116.

Advertisement

The listing underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Genxai Analytics IPO GMP stood at 1 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of 117 — a premium of just 0.86% to offer price.

Genxai Analytics IPO Subscription Status

The SME IPO was subscribed 16.99 times in 3 days of bidding.

The Retail Individual Investors segment was booked 12.59 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 30.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 17.58 times subscription.

Also Read | SpaceX blockbuster debut at Wall Street: $75 billion IPO at $135 a share

Genxai Analytics IPO Details

Genxai Analytics IPO was open for subscription between June 5 and June 9, while the basis of allotment for the public issue was finalised on June 10. The SME IPO was a book-built issue aggregating to 54.84 crore and comprised entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore equity shares.

Advertisement

The company fixed the final issue price at 116 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement was 2,78,400 for two lots, or 2,400 shares, based on the upper end of the price band. The IPO also reserved up to 1,80,000 shares for eligible employees, who were offered a discount of 10 per share to the issue price.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for multiple business objectives. An estimated 7.20 crore has been earmarked for meeting working capital requirements, while 3 crore will be used towards repayment and/or prepayment of outstanding borrowings. The largest portion of the proceeds, amounting to 28.37 crore, is proposed to be deployed towards capital expenditure for the development of new products. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

Ahead of the public issue, Genxai Analytics raised 14.99 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor bidding process took place on June 4, 2026.

Incorporated in 2007, Genxai Analytics is a technology-focused company engaged in providing enterprise performance management and analytics solutions. The company develops tools that help organisations streamline workflows, enhance system performance and improve operational efficiency across business functions.

Also Read | Can Indians invest in SpaceX? Here's how much a $10,000 investment could return

Its product portfolio includes AI-enabled workflow and analytics platforms equipped with features such as AI-driven recommendations and content generation capabilities. These solutions integrate with existing IT infrastructure, enabling businesses to automate processes and support data-driven decision-making.

Advertisement

The company’s service offerings span enterprise planning, data engineering, analytics, application development and Generative AI solutions. Through these capabilities, Genxai Analytics aims to help enterprises adapt to the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms and AI-powered decision systems, which are becoming critical components of modern business operations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

IPOIPO ListingSME IPOIPOsIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGenxai Analytics share price makes weak debut; lists at ₹92.80 on NSE SME, down 20% from IPO price
Advertisement
Read Next Story