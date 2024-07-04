GenZ's share of investors on NSE doubles as young turks charge at the markets
Summary
- The rise of this investor group coincides with NSE's premium turnover of index options—the most popular traded product—surging 426% from ₹26.29 trillion in FY21 to ₹138.19 trillion in FY24.
Mumbai: The share of people under 30, popularly referred to as GenZ, has nearly doubled compared to other age groups in terms of number of investors on India's premier stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).