Geojit launches global investment platform

Geojit Financial Services ha announced the launch of its global investment platform to help its customers invest in the US markets and diverse global assets through a single account from anywhere in the world. Geojit has partnered with New York-based global wealth management services platform Stockal, to develop the AI-powered global investment platform which helps investors diversify their portfolio by investing in international equities.The comprehensive tech-enabled digital experience will benefit more than 10 lakh Geojit customers as well as Indian retail investors, high-net-worth investors, ex-NRIs and expat IT professionals who want to invest in the global assets.

The global investment platform from Geojit presently offers investment options in the US stock market and will soon be adding other key global markets such as the UK, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Singapore to the platform.

Geojit’s global investment services offer the lowest price offerings with no minimum amount balance and low commissions as well as BPS-based pricing for high AUM wealth investors and traders, says the release. "So, buying or selling shares of popular US stocks like Google, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, etc. becomes extremely convenient on the Geojit global investment platform. Geojit offers services in over 4000 stocks & ETFs."

In addition, Geojit offers its clients facilities like digital on-boarding with e-KYC, proprietary tools and algorithms which process 8.5 million data points to help investors make informed decisions, plug-and-play advisory services and aspirational buyouts via fractional stocks so that investors can build diversified portfolios even with small amounts of capital.

It curates personalized investing ideas and insights, automates portfolio monitoring, and executes trades. The portal has tie up with 3 banks in India to facilitate online fund remittance via liberalised remittance scheme (LRS).

While commenting on the launch of the global investing platform, Satish Menon, Executive Director of Geojit Financial Services said, “For over three decades, we have been offering an extensive range of trading and investment products and solutions that are effective and futuristic. At present, the investors are showing strong intent to spread risk and expand equity investment horizon across geographies. There has been a substantial increase in demand from HNWIs, retail investors and those who track global equity investment markets for investing in global equities. Our AI-enabled and insights-driven global investment platform will help them explore investment opportunities in well-regulated markets and build risk-adjusted global investment portfolio. With us, investing in global market becomes as effortless as investing locally."

Global assets havebeen in great demand in India for the last 12 months. Since the beginning of 2020, thousands of Indian retail investors have invested over Rs.350 crores in overseas markets.

Sitashwa Srivastava, Founder and CEO, Stockal, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Geojit and enable international investing services on their platform. With the huge respect and customer relationships that the Geojit brand has, we are sure their clients will enjoy investing in global companies. At Stockal, we have built a robust platform that executes nearly US$2 million in transactions every day from India and we look forward to supporting the journey of Geojit's clientele."

On Stockal, till date investorsfrom India have executed trade transactions worth Rs.1200 crore by investing in equity-index ETFs, large-cap technology stocks such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Netflix, Facebook and Microsoft, electric mobility like Tesla, commodity ETFs like gold, silver and oil and treasury ETFs.

