Geojit launches global investment platform

While commenting on the launch of the global investing platform, Satish Menon, Executive Director of Geojit Financial Services said, “For over three decades, we have been offering an extensive range of trading and investment products and solutions that are effective and futuristic. At present, the investors are showing strong intent to spread risk and expand equity investment horizon across geographies. There has been a substantial increase in demand from HNWIs, retail investors and those who track global equity investment markets for investing in global equities. Our AI-enabled and insights-driven global investment platform will help them explore investment opportunities in well-regulated markets and build risk-adjusted global investment portfolio. With us, investing in global market becomes as effortless as investing locally."