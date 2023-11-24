Geojit upgrades insurance stock to ‘buy’, sees 17% returns over 12 months; do you own?
At a current market price of ₹560, Geojit has given a target price of ₹653 and sees potential returns from Star Health increasing to over 17 per cent in one year.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd Share Price: Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance have been on uptrend in the last few sessions after reporting decent July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has upgraded its rating on the large cap to a ‘buy’ call and sees 17 per cent returns over the next 12 months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started