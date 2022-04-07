Geo-political crisis and the stock market - What history says

Having said that, I would err on the side of optimism and believe that the markets will be very stock specific for the next few quarters. Substantial gains would be made by investors who are laser sharp in their focus on capturing trends rather than getting carried away by the noise. The Nifty might be in the same range or a bit higher, but individual stocks will probably drive the alpha in one’s portfolio in a much more decisive manner. Nifty 50 forward PE is down 15% from its peak from around 23 to around 19. Finance, Autos and FMCG appear attractive at current valuations as they trade below their 5 year mean and at or below their pre-Covid levels.

